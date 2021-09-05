Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,054 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,054 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of First American Financial worth $21,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,696,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $775,922,000 after buying an additional 110,782 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,016 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,759,000 after purchasing an additional 112,454 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First American Financial by 10.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,932,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,480,000 after purchasing an additional 185,655 shares during the period. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP increased its position in First American Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 1,569,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,902,000 after buying an additional 46,709 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FAF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

FAF opened at $69.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.20 and a 200-day moving average of $62.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $71.88.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.76%.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

