BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 448,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,943 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in BorgWarner were worth $21,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 19.9% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BWA opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.98. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BWA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.36.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

