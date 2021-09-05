Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 42,831 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 22.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 230,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,831 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $17,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 421,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,573 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,468,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth about $100,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $76.91 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $52.37 and a 1-year high of $77.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.54.

