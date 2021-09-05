Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Acquires 2,400 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 74.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,631 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,161,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,890,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,275 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,655,159 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,950,528,000 after acquiring an additional 868,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,706,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,652,745,000 after acquiring an additional 461,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $301.14 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.58 and a 200 day moving average of $261.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.