Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $579,000 Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SunPower were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SunPower by 684.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in SunPower by 28.6% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $21.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. SunPower Co. has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.31.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 39.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPWR. TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist cut their target price on SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

