Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 4,500 SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 160.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,396,000 after buying an additional 901,966 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 1,663.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 202,869 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 53.3% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,837,000 after purchasing an additional 147,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,096,000 after purchasing an additional 128,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SiTime by 2,491.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 117,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

In other SiTime news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,889 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $992,858.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,072,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,971 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $416,807.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,200 shares of company stock worth $9,907,066. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SITM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SiTime in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SiTime presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.33.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $224.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,615.50, a PEG ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.55. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $63.00 and a one year high of $228.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.00.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

