Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 22.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Federal Signal by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 707,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,086,000 after purchasing an additional 289,211 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

NYSE FSS opened at $41.09 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average of $39.76.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Several brokerages have commented on FSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.