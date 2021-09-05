Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.61 Million Position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of RPT Realty worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,135,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of RPT opened at $13.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.65. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. RPT Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

In related news, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $31,734.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $43,460.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.