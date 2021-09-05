Eleanor B. Lacey Sells 17,480 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $1,340,890.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ASAN opened at $93.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion and a PE ratio of -63.41. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $94.81.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 28.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,035 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 144.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,922,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,383,000 after acquiring an additional 877,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 2,403.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,098,000 after buying an additional 4,041,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Asana in the 1st quarter valued at $65,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

