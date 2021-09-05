Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:IUG) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (LON:IUG) traded down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.90 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.90 ($0.19). 1,467 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.20).

The firm has a market capitalization of £40.33 million and a PE ratio of -11.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

Intelligent Ultrasound Group Company Profile (LON:IUG)

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes medical training simulators in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It also develops clinical ultrasound software. The company's clinical AI software products include ScanNav Audit, an AI-based ultrasound software product that provides real-time support for ultrasound practitioners, which performs fetal anomaly scans; ScanNav AutoCapture, an AI-based ultrasound software product that automatically captures images; and ScanNav AnatomyGuide, an AI based ultrasound software product, which can automatically identify and highlight key anatomical structures in a live ultrasound image.

