Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) Trading Up 0.4%

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 35,376 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 78,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

