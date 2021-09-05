Redline Communications Group (OTCMKTS:RDLCF) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Redline Communications Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDLCF) shares rose 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 25,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 35,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48.

About Redline Communications Group (OTCMKTS:RDLCF)

Redline Communications Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and provision of wireless communications product and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Hardware and Software Products; Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment; and Maintenance and Support.

