Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY) Shares Down 35%

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGY) shares were down 35% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 4,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 3,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89.

Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company, which focuses on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by cytokine storm syndrome. The company was founded by James A. Joyce and Craig P. Roberts on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

