Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 8,968 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,968 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGH. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGH opened at $33.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Textainer Group had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

