Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 200.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 271,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,127 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,837,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after buying an additional 842,404 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $6,732,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 393.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 298,343 shares during the period. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.87.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 442.40% and a negative return on equity of 82.58%. The business had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 million. On average, research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

