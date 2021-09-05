Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $7.08 Million Stock Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 820,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,629 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of ACCO Brands worth $7,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACCO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 76,829 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,202,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 129,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 52,600 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 119,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 71,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price target on ACCO Brands in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ACCO Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of ACCO opened at $9.71 on Friday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.76. The stock has a market cap of $928.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 2.21.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

