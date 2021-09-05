Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Sells $611,112.96 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Jean I. Liu sold 3,648 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $611,112.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SGEN opened at $152.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.69. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.75.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

