David J. Henshall Sells 6,154 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $635,215.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David J. Henshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $617,223.40.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $102.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.50. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.66 and a 1-year high of $146.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. Equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

CTXS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

