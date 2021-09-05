Cam Gallagher Sells 10,000 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $675,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 470,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,799,354.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cam Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $510,200.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Cam Gallagher sold 15,798 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $740,610.24.

On Friday, July 2nd, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $495,800.00.

ZNTL opened at $66.34 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $68.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average of $51.12.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). Equities research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

