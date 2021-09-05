Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.05). Affimed posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Affimed.

Get Affimed alerts:

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter. Affimed had a negative net margin of 88.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affimed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Affimed by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,028,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,215 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Affimed by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,335,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,355,000 after acquiring an additional 50,195 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Affimed by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,265,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,753,000 after acquiring an additional 150,288 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Affimed by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,260,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,878,000 after acquiring an additional 315,959 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Affimed by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,545,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after acquiring an additional 218,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $657.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78. Affimed has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $11.74.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affimed (AFMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.