Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 50,213 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 18.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 326,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,213 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $7,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TDS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. increased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.16. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.60.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.34%. Analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 36.27%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

