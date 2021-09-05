Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 53,940 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,940 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Navient worth $7,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Navient by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 62,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 18.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 2.4% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 43,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 13.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NAVI. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

NAVI opened at $23.04 on Friday. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.49.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Navient’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

