Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Position Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $7,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Catalent by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after buying an additional 27,728 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Catalent by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Catalent by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $140.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.04 and a 200-day moving average of $111.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $140.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

In related news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total value of $494,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $5,830,597.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,700. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

