Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys New Position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BFLY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Butterfly Network in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BFLY opened at $13.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.47. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $29.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.22. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Butterfly Network news, COO David Perri sold 151,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $2,119,838.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 297,122 shares of company stock worth $3,797,835.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

