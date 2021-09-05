Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $9,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 63.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 148.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

IWV stock opened at $268.88 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $186.62 and a 12-month high of $269.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.07.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

