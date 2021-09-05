Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $942,564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 662.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,415,000 after purchasing an additional 956,877 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $134,780,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in AON by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,593,000 after buying an additional 550,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter worth about $123,976,000.

Shares of AON stock opened at $291.43 on Friday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $292.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.98 and a 200 day moving average of $245.74.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. AON’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

