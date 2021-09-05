Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,936 Shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 72,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $535,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SMB opened at $18.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $18.21.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.