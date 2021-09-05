Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 19.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 27.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $26,415.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $59,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,817 shares of company stock valued at $644,151. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.35. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NKTR. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

