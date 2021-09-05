Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,166 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,544 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Associated Banc by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 10,999 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

In other news, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average is $21.32.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

