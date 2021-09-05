Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,304 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,381 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 153.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,041,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,036 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 148.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,110,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,940,000 after acquiring an additional 662,742 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,573,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,614,000 after acquiring an additional 156,519 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,724,000. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.41.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Simmons First National had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.