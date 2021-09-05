Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes $254,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 817,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 38,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 294,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after acquiring an additional 18,331 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.37 and a 200 day moving average of $55.08. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.05 and a 52 week high of $55.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.