Arizona State Retirement System Sells 739 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Insperity were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Insperity by 28.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,778,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,668,000 after purchasing an additional 622,496 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Insperity by 70.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,208,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,202,000 after purchasing an additional 500,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Insperity by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,469,000 after purchasing an additional 222,761 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 135.4% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 376,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,537,000 after purchasing an additional 216,623 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the first quarter worth about $16,083,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

Insperity stock opened at $114.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.66 and a 200-day moving average of $92.29. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $114.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $1,691,976.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,227 in the last ninety days. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

