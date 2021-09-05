Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMHC shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

TMHC stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $28.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

