New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 4,533 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 288,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,411,000 after acquiring an additional 77,670 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 307.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 36,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $553,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $63.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.97. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $63.65.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.60%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

