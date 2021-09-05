Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,059 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Qualys were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QLYS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Qualys by 79.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 8,814.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Qualys by 18.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

In related news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 76,336 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $8,829,021.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,732,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,382,578.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 923 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $93,878.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,071.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 321,478 shares of company stock worth $36,233,196 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $119.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.81 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.09. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

