Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,663,000 after buying an additional 99,963 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth $3,441,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth $4,691,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $45.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.30. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.96%.

HI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $280,902.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

