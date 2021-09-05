New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,902,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,586,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,778,000 after purchasing an additional 169,218 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,602,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 433.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 98,785 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn stock opened at $85.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.30. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $93.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $1,787,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

