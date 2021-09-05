Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $123.57, but opened at $120.67. Natera shares last traded at $123.39, with a volume of 1,455 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $49,527.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 24,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $2,954,751.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,057 shares of company stock worth $23,529,003 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The firm had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. Analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,432,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $653,108,000 after acquiring an additional 194,745 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Natera by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,558,000 after acquiring an additional 388,979 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,661,000 after acquiring an additional 315,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,316,000 after acquiring an additional 691,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

