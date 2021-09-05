Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAN. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.25.

SAN stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAN. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander (SAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.