Morgan Stanley Sells 25,350 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 34.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens upgraded World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,648,242. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,615 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,816 in the last ninety days. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WRLD opened at $192.80 on Friday. World Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $82.44 and a twelve month high of $199.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.02 and a 200-day moving average of $154.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

