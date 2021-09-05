Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Raised to $145.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AMBA. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambarella from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a sell rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.15.

Ambarella stock opened at $137.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -87.39 and a beta of 1.37. Ambarella has a one year low of $46.99 and a one year high of $139.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.01 and a 200 day moving average of $102.29.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $626,995.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,060,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,614 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 10,563.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

