Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Lifted to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $140.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambarella from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a sell rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Ambarella stock opened at $137.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -87.39 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.29. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $46.99 and a twelve month high of $139.85.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $146,508.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,614. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

