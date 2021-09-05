GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $426,000 Holdings in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in UroGen Pharma were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URGN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of URGN stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $374.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.20. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $28.20.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 127.56% and a negative net margin of 349.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

