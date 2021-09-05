GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 31.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,179 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 26,666 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARLP. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 166.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 15.7% in the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,599 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 446.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 66,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 13,449 shares during the last quarter. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of ARLP stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.78. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.34%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th.

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

