GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Stake in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 135,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.20% of Aqua Metals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AQMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Aqua Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Aqua Metals by 115.4% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Aqua Metals stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $162.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

