Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Down 5.9%

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) shares were down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $165.98 and last traded at $166.40. Approximately 15,414 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 222,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.92.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.88.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.26.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 56.44% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%. On average, analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,945,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.3% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,412,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,408,000 after purchasing an additional 546,890 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 60.6% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,436,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,198,000 after purchasing an additional 542,448 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 57.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,469,000 after purchasing an additional 424,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,429,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $845,789,000 after purchasing an additional 382,517 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.