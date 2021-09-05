Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $137.04

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $137.04 and last traded at $136.93, with a volume of 406756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.70.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.77 and a 200-day moving average of $123.94.

Get Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3,964.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 42,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.