Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.21

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.21 and last traded at $41.21, with a volume of 520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.13.

Several brokerages have commented on HLMAF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Halma alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average is $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.