ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $48.45

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.45 and last traded at $48.69, with a volume of 1733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASOMY shares. Grupo Santander raised shares of ASOS from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 3.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

