Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Shares Down 0.5%

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN)’s share price was down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 144.06 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 146 ($1.91). Approximately 12,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 100,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146.70 ($1.92).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of £56.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 154.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 68.39.

In related news, insider Angus Winther bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of £17,000 ($22,210.61).

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

